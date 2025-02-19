WORLD
Trump: Ukraine's Zelenskyy is a 'dictator without elections'
Trump accuses Zelenskyy of starting the war with Russia and says he was broadly unpopular with the Ukrainian people.
February 19, 2025

US President Donald Trump has slammed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "dictator without elections."

"A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only 'TRUMP,' and the Trump Administration can do.

"Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the ‘gravy train’ going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

"Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending 350 billion dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the US and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle," Trump said.

The US has spent $200 billion more than Europe, he added, stressing that Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the US will get nothing back.

"Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is 'MISSING.'" Trump said.

He also claimed that Zelenskyy refused to have elections, and is "very low" in Ukrainian polls.

Recommended

'Space of disinformation'

His remarks came after Zelenskyy accused Trump of being caught in a "space of disinformation," saying he hopes Trump’s team gets a clearer understanding of what he called the "truth about Ukraine."

Zelenskyy, whose trust rating stands at 57 percent according to a Kiev pollster, said on Wednesday that attempts to replace him would not work, a day after Trump accused him of starting the war with Russia and said he was broadly unpopular with the Ukrainian people.

The Ukraine war began when Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in a full-scale invasion three years ago.

The Ukrainian leader, in his first remarks in response, intimated that Trump was repeating disinformation regarding the situation that he said was ultimately coming from Moscow.

"As we are talking about 4 percent, we have seen this disinformation, we understand it's coming from Russia," Zelenskyy told a news conference broadcast on Ukrainian television.

"President Trump...unfortunately lives in this disinformation space," he added. "Around Trump there is a disinformation bubble."

