China has asked local officials to use the DeepSeek artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to advise and assist in decision-making, according to the local media.

The country's three major ports, including Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, have also implemented or are planning to adopt the AI tool for "greater efficiency and service quality," daily South China Morning Postreported on Thursday.

Senior officials in several city governments issued instructions to their staff on how to utilise DeepSeek effectively in "decision-making, analysis and problem-solving."

In Zhengzhou, the capital of the central province of Henan, local Communist Party chief An Wei asked city officials to employ AI models such as DeepSeek in governance, the report said.

The city’s local political research department also handed out a training manual to its staff, noting that the AI could help as "an adviser and assistant to serve the scientific decision-making of the municipal party committee," it added.

In the city of Laibin, located in the southern Guangxi region, officials asked their staff to "embrace and learn new technologies," and make use of the AI, the daily also said.

This is the first instance in which officials have been asked to use a particular AI model, in this case, DeepSeek, when making decisions, according to the report.

Notably, DeepSeek leader Liang Wenfeng was among the tech leaders and entrepreneurs who attended a symposium chaired by President Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing.