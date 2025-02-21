US President Donald Trump was joined by golfer Tiger Woods for an event marking Black History Month — even as his crackdown on diversity programmes has barred similar celebrations in some government departments.

"Welcome to the White House, and we proudly celebrate Black History Month," Trump told a cheering crowd of mainly Black guests at the event on Thursday, which has become an annual tradition.

Trump thanked Black voters for their support in the 2024 presidential election, saying he had "more votes from Black Americans than any Republican president ever."

When he talked about the possibility of running for a third term — which he is barred from doing under the US constitution — there were cheers of "four more years."

Woods, who was also at the White House for talks with Trump on repairing the golf world's divide between the PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, spoke only briefly to say it was an "honour to be with you."

'We've destroyed that, it's gone'