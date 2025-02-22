US President Donald Trump has signed a memo calling for curbs on Chinese investments in strategic sectors like tech and critical infrastructure including restrictions by a foreign investment review panel.

The move comes at a time of growing trade tensions and strategic competition between the world's two biggest economies.

It is aimed at promoting foreign investment while protecting US national security interests "particularly from threats posed by foreign adversaries" like China, the White House said on Friday.

In particular, the memo aimed at China for "increasingly exploiting United States capital to develop and modernise its military, intelligence, and other security apparatuses."

It called for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to be used to restrict Chinese investments in key US sectors such as technology, critical infrastructure, health care and energy.