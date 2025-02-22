President Donald Trump said the United States is close to an agreement with Ukraine on sharing revenue from Ukrainian minerals as part of efforts to end the Ukraine war, saying his intent is to recover the aid Washington has provided.

"Europe has given $100 billion. The United States has given $350 billion because we had a stupid, incompetent president and administration," he told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday.

"I want them to give us something for all of the money that we put up," he said. "So, we're asking for rare earth and oil, anything we can get."

"So, we're getting our money back. We're going to get our money back because it's not fair. It's just not fair," he said. "And we will see. But I think we're pretty close to a deal, and we better be close to a deal."

The president argued that Washington should not bear the burden alone, saying: "It affects Europe, it doesn't really affect us. Europe should put up more money than us."

According to the interagency oversight group, The US Congress has appropriated nearly $183 billion to Ukraine since the war started in February 2022.

'Historic opportunity'