Türkiye is ready to contribute to peace between Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

In a joint news conference on Monday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Hakan Fidan said that security guarantees are an issue that Ankara closely follows.

Fidan also underlined that Ankara attaches great importance to the new US initiative to put an end to the Russia-Ukraine war “as a result-oriented approach.”

Türkiye and Russia share a similar view regarding putting an end to separatist movements in Syria, he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a new meeting between Russia and the US will take place later this week.

Lavrov said full-fledged Russia-US talks are set for this week to address obstacles in the operation of diplomatic missions.

Lavrov also said he briefed Fidan on the results of last week's talks with the US in Saudi Arabia.

"We have informed our Turkish friends in detail about the Russian-American talks that took place on February 18 in Riyadh, which were highly appreciated in terms of the opportunity to finally have a normal dialogue, despite the numerous contradictions that, of course, persist," he said.

Asked about the prospects of a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, the top Russian diplomat said Moscow is ready for talks with Ukraine, Europe, and any willing party but insisted that war will stop only when a settlement that is acceptable to Moscow is reached.

He claimed that Russia announced cease-fires several times but that Ukraine used them to reinforce its military positions.

"We are ready to negotiate with Ukraine, Europe, and any representatives who would like to help achieve peace in good faith, but we will stop fighting only when these negotiations produce a firm and sustainable result that suits the Russian Federation," he said.