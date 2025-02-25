Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic apologised on Monday to citizens after Serbia voted for a UN resolution on Ukraine, saying it was a mistake.

''I think Serbia made a mistake today. I apologise to the citizens for that, and I bear the blame for it myself because I guess I'm tired and burdened and I can't get everything done," Vucic said on a live programme on Happy TV.

He said Serbia should have abstained from voting for the European resolution as it did for an American one.

"As far as the American resolution is concerned, we voted exactly as it should have been. We abstained. We should have abstained, in my opinion, from the European resolution as well. As you can see, I am saying this at a time when it is quite clear that I will lose favour or political points in the EU because of this. I believe that Serbia had to abstain," said Vucic.

Related Ukraine-Russia War Anniversary: Where does it go from here?

Vucic said he believes Serbia should not flatter Russia or the US but that it would be in its best interest to abstain.