WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bosnian court jails Serb leader Dodik for one year, imposes political ban
Dodik was charged with failing to apply, and implement the decisions of a high representative, an international envoy meant to carry out the 1995 peace agreement.
Bosnian court jails Serb leader Dodik for one year, imposes political ban
In closing arguments for the one-year trial, prosecutors requested a sentence closer to the legal maximum and a ban on holding public office for 10 years. / Photo: AA
February 26, 2025

A Bosnian court has sentenced Serb leader Milorad Dodik to a year in prison and a six-year political ban for flouting decisions by the envoy who implemented the landmark 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement.

Dodik was convicted, in his role as Republika Srpska president, for failing to apply and implement the decisions of the high representative for Bosnia Herzegovina.

Milos Lukic, acting director of the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska, was acquitted of the same charges.

Neither of the defendants or their lawyers were in court to hear the verdict, but both have the right to appeal.

Dodik and Lukic were accused over their conduct in July 2023 in Banja Luka – the largest city in Republika Srpska – which failed to implement the decisions of High Representative Christian Schmidt, knowing that he had issued a decision preventing the entry into force of two laws.

Failure to comply with the high representative’s decisions is a criminal offence, punishable by six months to five years behind bars.

In closing arguments for the one-year trial, prosecutors requested a sentence closer to the legal maximum and a ban on holding public office for 10 years. The defence sought an acquittal.

Recommended
RelatedEuropean Parliament calls for sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

Powers of high representative

Since the start of the trial, Dodik has been putting pressure on the court, with his supporters amassing in front of the court building before each hearing.

The high representative, established in the Dayton Peace Agreement that ended the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia Herzegovina, oversees the implementation of the accord on behalf of the international community.

The representative has the authority to dismiss anyone who interferes with the implementation of peace in the country, including members of the tripartite Presidential Council, and to pass laws as necessary.

The extraordinary powers of the Peace Implementation Council were entrusted to the high representative in 1997 during a meeting in Germany.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan