US President Donald Trump has said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Washington on Friday to sign a mineral deal that has inflamed tensions between the leaders over recent weeks.

"President Zelenskyy is going to be coming on Friday. That's now confirmed, and we're going to be signing an agreement, which will be a very big agreement," Trump told reporters on Wednesday as he convened his cabinet for the first time since he assumed office last month.

Trump thanked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for their work on forging the agreement, which he said will include rights for Ukraine's rare earth minerals and other natural resources.

"The previous administration put us in a very bad position, but we've been able to make a deal where we're going to get our money back, and we're going to get a lot of money in the future. And I think that's appropriate, because we have taxpayers that shouldn't be footing the bill, and they shouldn't be putting the bill that more than the Europeans are paying," he said.

"So, it's all been worked out. We're happy about it, and I think that very importantly, we're going to be able to make a deal," he added.

'This is a start'

However, officials late on Tuesday said they had come to an agreement following protracted negotiations but Zelenskyy, who has come under mounting pressure from US officials to sign the accord, told reporters in Kiev that more difficult work lay ahead.