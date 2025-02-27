Flights at Germany's two major airports are experiencing severe disruptions as a 48-hour strike by the ver.di union impacted operations, authorities said.

The walkout, which began early Thursday at Munich and Hamburg airports, will continue until Saturday morning, affecting multiple airport services including passenger check-in, baggage handling, and IT operations.

At Munich Airport, the country's second-busiest air hub, airlines canceled nearly 1,300 of the 1,600 flights scheduled during the two-day period.

The airport, which serves as a critical international connection point, normally handles hundreds of thousands of passengers during this timeframe.

Munich Airport authorities advised passengers to contact their airlines early to check their flight status and, if cancelled, to avoid coming to the airport entirely.

'Operational impacts'