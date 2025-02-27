The US and Ukraine are on the verge of a rare earth materials deal as the two countries’ leaders are set to meet on Friday in Washington.

As he returned to the White House last month, US President Donald Trump continued his criticism of the amount of monetary aid the US has given to Ukraine during the course of the war, which this week marked its third anniversary.

"Europe has given $100 billion. The United States has given $350 billion because we had a stupid, incompetent president and administration," he said on Saturday. Official figures, however, put the figure allocated by the US since February 2022 – the start of the war – at $174 billion.

Yet regardless of the amount, Trump added: "I want them to give us something for all of the money that we put up. So, we're asking for rare earth and oil, anything we can get."

The US will seek compensation for its aid to Ukraine, he stressed.

"So, we're getting our money back. We're going to get our money back because it's not fair," he said. "And we will see. But I think we're pretty close to a deal, and we better be close to a deal."

The deal, which includes seizing some rare earth material mining rights to the US in compensation for the continuing aid, is reportedly set to b e signed on Friday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

"President Zelenskyy is going to be coming on Friday. That's now confirmed, and we're going to be signing an agreement, which will be a very big agreement," Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

The exact details of the deal are not yet known, but Zelenskyy told journalists in Kiev that the deal includes “at least a mention” of security guarantees for Ukraine, adding: “Officials briefed me, and it is there. This is important.”

Zelenskyy also denied claims that the deal on mineral resources included any large debt.

“There is no $500 billion debt, nor $350 billion, nor $100 billion. That would be unfair to us,” he stated.

He said the agreement could be a major success, but added: “A big success depends on the conversation with Trump.”

Zelenskyy said he has not reviewed the final version of the deal but Ukrainian officials see it positively.

“They say ‘it can work.’ I have not seen the final version yet, but the key issues I raised are there. Both Ukrainian and American teams worked well,” he said.

Ukraine's rare earth materials

Ukraine is one of the leading countries in terms of rare mineral resources.

Rare earth materials are defined in a group of 17 metal oxides that are abundant in the Earth's crust worldwide. They are used in many fields such as cellphones, missile systems, electronic devices, renewable energy, the defence industry, and healthcare.

There are about 110 million tons of rare earth elements worldwide, according to a 2024 US Geological Survey report.

About 5 percent of the world's mineral reserves, including rare earth elements, are located in Ukraine, according to a 2024 World Economic Forum report.

According to the Turkish Trade Ministry, Ukraine is one of the world's most important mineral-producing countries.

Ukraine is estimated to have more than 25 million tons of iron, nearly 3 million tons of manganese ore, and 1.5 billion tons of chalk and limestone reserves.