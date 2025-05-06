US President Donald Trump has described India's latest confrontation with Pakistan as "a shame" and expressed hope that tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours end “very quickly."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the White House, Trump said: "It's a shame. We just heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval."

"I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time. You know, they've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it," he said.

"I just hope it ends very quickly," he added.

'Very concerned' over India's missile attacks on Pakistan: UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "very concerned" about Indian military strikes on Pakistan, his spokesperson said on Tuesday, hours after India said it hit nine sites in Pakistani territory.



"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar discussed the recent developments between Pakistan and India in a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.