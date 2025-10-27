Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday that he conveyed his "deep appreciation" to US President Donald Trump for his "instrumental role” in advancing the Cambodia-Thailand peace accord and the Gaza plan, both of which are "beacons of hope for achieving a just and lasting peace.”

The brief meeting with Trump before his departure to Tokyo "provided an opportunity to review the outcomes of the Malaysia–United States bilateral discussions held earlier, including strategic cooperation in trade, technology and regional security," said Anwar on Facebook.

Trump departed Malaysia on Monday for Japan, the second stop of his three-country Asia tour, after signing major trade and critical minerals agreements in Kuala Lumpur.

"Just leaving Malaysia, a great and very vibrant country. Signed major trade and rare earth deals, and yesterday, most importantly, signed the peace treaty between Thailand and Cambodia," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social as he left the country with a ceremony held at the airport.

During his time in Malaysia, which he visited for the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Trump witnessed the signing of the peace accord between Cambodia and Thailand, the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord (KL Peace Accord), ending their deadly border dispute that escalated into clashes in July.

"No war! Millions of lives saved. Such an honour to have gotten this done. Now, off to Japan," he added.