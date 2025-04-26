The Sudanese army announced that four civilians were killed and 12 others injured due to artillery shelling carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the city of Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur in western Sudan.

The army’s Sixth Infantry Division in Al Fasher said on Saturday: "The RSF militia carried out intermittent shelling of the city on Friday, which led to the martyrdom of four civilians."

The army further confirmed that the shelling also resulted in injuries to 12 others, who were immediately transferred to hospitals for medical treatment.

The RSF has not yet commented on the incident, but they have continued their artillery attacks on Al Fasher in recent days, which have led to numerous deaths and injuries, according to Sudanese authorities.