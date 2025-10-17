TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Zero Waste Forum kicks off in Istanbul to advance sustainability goals
Emine Erdogan, the Turkish First Lady and chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Council on Zero Waste, will address the event.
Zero Waste Forum kicks off in Istanbul to advance sustainability goals
Zero Waste Forum kicks off in Istanbul / AA
October 17, 2025

The Zero Waste Forum commenced in Istanbul on Friday, organised by the Zero Waste Foundation, which was launched under the patronage of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, the Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change Ministry, and the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

The Zero Waste Project was initiated by Erdogan, who is also chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Council on Zero Waste and the Foundation's honorary president, in cooperation with the UN.

The forum is being held for the first time this year, under the theme “People, Places, Progress.”

Key areas of focus will be transforming policy to practice, scaling solutions, mobilising finance, and building alliances.

During the three-day forum, with participants from 104 countries and 118 international partners, panels will explore themes such as the definition of zero waste, regulations, finance, organic waste, the future of fashion, recycling, the impacts of AI, technology, and solutions.

RECOMMENDED

Guy Bernard Ryder, UN under-secretary-general for policy, on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, is among the attendees of the forum, along with UN-Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Rossbach, and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on climate issues Mukhtar Babayev.

The forum, also attended by Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı, will conclude on Sunday.

The Zero Waste Foundation was established in 2023 under the auspices of the first lady. The organisation operates to promote the Zero Waste Project and ensure its sustainability. Since its founding, it has been actively engaging with the Secretary-General’s Advisory Board on Zero Waste, as well as the Zero Waste secretariat, including UN-Habitat and UNEP.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish First Lady visits 'Zero Waste Installation Exhibition' at UN

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints