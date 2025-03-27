Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan, chairperson of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, visited the "Zero Waste Installation Exhibition" at the UN headquarters in New York.

Erdogan has been accompanied by Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum, UN High Representative Rabab Fatima, UN Deputy Secretary-General Ligia Noronha, members of the Zero Waste Advisory Board, fashion designers and representatives of diplomatic missions during her visit to the exhibition organised in the garden of the UN building in cooperation with the "Zero Waste Foundation", UN-Habitat and the UN Environment Program (UNEP).

Emine Erdogan, who visited the exhibition, which was prepared as part of the International Zero Waste Day on March 30 and will be open to art lovers until April 11, received detailed information about the exhibition’s sections.

Based on the main theme of the March 30th International Zero Waste Day 2025, "Zero Waste in Fashion and Textiles", the exhibition aims to raise awareness for Zero Waste Day.

The exhibition conveys the message that people have enough resources and products and can, therefore, reduce their consumption habits. At the same time, it emphasises that there are enough solutions, knowledge, and people for change so that a better future is possible.

The "We have enough" sculpture, which is at the centre of the exhibition and attracts great interest from art lovers, represents the textile waste produced worldwide. The textile wastes inside the sculpture show the amount of textiles generated in the world during the time the exhibition was open.

The work, which visitors can enter and "feel the infinity of textile waste" thanks to the mirrors placed on the ceiling and floor, transforms the amount of waste from abstract numbers into a concrete reality that visitors can directly experience.

All textile waste used here is donated for recycling after the event.

9 sections 9 messages

The surroundings of the "We Have Enough" sculpture also offer a "journey" consisting of 9 different areas. This "journey" describes the current state of the world, the place of textile waste in this picture, individual and collective roles, and current solutions for the future.

In the first area of the exhibition, the "Reality Zone", an experience supported by real images, data and sounds with the message "Our World is Drowning" is presented, aiming for visitors to directly feel the seriousness and gravity of the situation.

The information here draws attention to the fact that pollution claims the lives of 9 million people every year, an increase of 66 percent in the last 20 years.

The "Interactive Experience Area", which conveys the message "Change is in Our Hands", features the words "Seas, People, Animals, Air, Water and Soil", which visitors can press on with an interactive system to obtain information with data and visuals.

Visitors encounter striking facts about textile waste on the screens, welcoming them in the "Information Area".

In the striking information in question, it is pointed out that while watching a 90-minute football match, 5,400 garbage trucks full of textile waste are released into the environment, the textile industry uses 215 trillion litres of water every year, which is equivalent to 86 million Olympic swimming pools, 92 million tons of textile waste is produced worldwide every year and this is equivalent to the weight of 9,109 Eiffel Towers.

Visitors who step into the "Confrontation Zone" confront the impact of the individual role. In this area, visitors are first greeted by a beautiful and colourful view of the world. However, as they step into the space, visitors encounter "their own silhouette in that world, made of waste plastic and textile pieces" and have the opportunity to see their own impact directly.