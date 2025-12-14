Australian authorities on Sunday declared the deadly mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach a “terrorist incident,” saying the attack deliberately targeted the city’s Jewish community during a Hanukkah event, as the death toll rose to at least 12.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said the designation was made after an assessment of the circumstances surrounding the attack, which unfolded at around 9:36 pm local time.

“As a result of the circumstances of the incident tonight at 9:36 pm this evening, I declared this to be a terrorist incident,” Lanyon told a news conference.

Police said gunmen opened fire at a gathering at the popular beachfront, killing 12 people and wounding around a dozen others. Emergency services confirmed multiple victims were taken to hospital, some with serious injuries.

Authorities said one of the attackers was shot dead by police, while a second alleged shooter remains in critical condition. Two suspects were earlier taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police also said they discovered an improvised explosive device in a car linked to the suspected shooter, significantly escalating concerns about the scope and planning of the attack.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said the shooting was a targeted assault on Sydney’s Jewish community and took place on the first day of Hanukkah.