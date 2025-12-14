WORLD
Australia declares Bondi Beach shooting a 'terrorist incident' targeting Jewish community
Police said gunmen opened fire at a gathering at the popular beachfront, killing 12 people and wounding around a dozen others.
Emergency workers transport a person on a stretcher after a reported shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, on Sunday, December 14, 2025. / AP
December 14, 2025

Australian authorities on Sunday declared the deadly mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach a “terrorist incident,” saying the attack deliberately targeted the city’s Jewish community during a Hanukkah event, as the death toll rose to at least 12.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said the designation was made after an assessment of the circumstances surrounding the attack, which unfolded at around 9:36 pm local time.

“As a result of the circumstances of the incident tonight at 9:36 pm this evening, I declared this to be a terrorist incident,” Lanyon told a news conference.

Police said gunmen opened fire at a gathering at the popular beachfront, killing 12 people and wounding around a dozen others. Emergency services confirmed multiple victims were taken to hospital, some with serious injuries.

Authorities said one of the attackers was shot dead by police, while a second alleged shooter remains in critical condition. Two suspects were earlier taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police also said they discovered an improvised explosive device in a car linked to the suspected shooter, significantly escalating concerns about the scope and planning of the attack.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said the shooting was a targeted assault on Sydney’s Jewish community and took place on the first day of Hanukkah.

“This attack was designed to target Sydney’s Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah,” Minns told reporters.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as “shocking and distressing,” saying police and emergency responders were working to save lives.

“My thoughts are with every person affected,” Albanese said in a statement, urging the public to follow guidance from New South Wales Police.

International reactions

The attack has prompted condemnation and expressions of solidarity from leaders around the world. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the news from Australia was “deeply distressing,” while New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Australians and New Zealanders were “family” and expressed shock at the violence in a place frequently visited by tourists.

Bondi Beach, one of Australia’s most iconic landmarks, is usually crowded with locals and tourists, particularly on weekends. Police said the area remained under heavy security as investigations continued and warned that further updates would follow.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
