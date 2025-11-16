Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday said he wanted to avoid the "confiscation" of Russian shares in Serbian oil company NIS "at all costs", as his country seeks an exit from crippling US sanctions.

"I want us to avoid at all costs confiscation, nationalisation or seizure of property... We do not want to take anything from anyone," Vucic said during an emergency government meeting convened after Washington's latest announcement.

"I want us to exhaust all possibilities before committing to a takeover process or anything else," he said.

"We need to have a solution by next Sunday," he added, vowing the response would be "decisive".

Sanctions hit Serbia hard

Washington sanctioned the Petroleum Industry of Serbia (NIS), which is majority-Russian-owned, as part of its crackdown on Russia's energy sector after Moscow attacked Ukraine in 2022.

Serbia had negotiated several postponements to the sanctions, but the US Treasury Department began applying them on October 9, and American authorities have now told Serbia that all Russian shareholders must exit the company for the sanctions to be lifted.