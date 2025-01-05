Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed that the US will impose 'full sanctions' on the Petroleum Industry of Serbia (NIS), a company largely owned by Russian energy giant Gazprom Neft.

In an interview with Serbia's Radio and Television (RTS), Vucic addressed ongoing concerns about possible US sanctions, confirming that they are expected to take effect in mid-January.

According to him, the sanctions are not connected to Russia’s military activities or financial matters but appear to be aimed at pressuring Serbia to align more closely with US policies.

Vucic pointed to two key uncertainties regarding the sanctions: whether they will target the entire Russian management or specific shares, and the exact timing of their enforcement.

He stressed that the government is making efforts to buy time to better prepare for the upcoming measures.