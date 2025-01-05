WORLD
2 MIN READ
US plans to 'sanction' Serbia on Russian-backed oil sector: Belgrade
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announces that the sanctions are not connected to Russia’s military activities or financial matters but appear to be aimed at pressuring country to align more closely with US policies.
US plans to 'sanction' Serbia on Russian-backed oil sector: Belgrade
Sanctions are not connected to Russia’s military activities or financial matters but appear to be aimed at pressuring Serbia . / Photo: AP
January 5, 2025

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed that the US will impose 'full sanctions' on the Petroleum Industry of Serbia (NIS), a company largely owned by Russian energy giant Gazprom Neft.

In an interview with Serbia's Radio and Television (RTS), Vucic addressed ongoing concerns about possible US sanctions, confirming that they are expected to take effect in mid-January.

According to him, the sanctions are not connected to Russia’s military activities or financial matters but appear to be aimed at pressuring Serbia to align more closely with US policies.

Vucic pointed to two key uncertainties regarding the sanctions: whether they will target the entire Russian management or specific shares, and the exact timing of their enforcement.

He stressed that the government is making efforts to buy time to better prepare for the upcoming measures.

Recommended

The president also announced plans to meet with the incoming US Treasury secretary and expressed hope that some restrictions could be reconsidered after the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump and his administration.

Assuring citizens that Serbia has sufficient oil reserves, Vucic urged the public not to worry about fuel shortages or stockpiling.

Serbia’s Mining and Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic confirmed that two specialised teams have been established to minimize the impact of the sanctions on NIS and to ensure the continuation of long-term gas supply negotiations with Russia.

Gazprom Neft has held a significant share in NIS since 2008. Both the US and the EU blacklisted the company in 2014.

RelatedWhy the US is concerned about Serb groups enabling an anti-NATO agenda
SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump