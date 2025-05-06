AFRICA
Sudan cuts ties with UAE over RSF support allegations
The Security and Defense Council labelled the UAE an “aggressor state,” claiming it undermined Sudan’s sovereignty and security.
The decision came a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) dismissed Sudan’s lawsuit accusing Abu Dhabi of “complicity in genocide” in the western Darfur province over its alleged support for the RSF, an accusation denied by the UAE. / Reuters
May 6, 2025

Sudan severed diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and recalled its embassy staff from Abu Dhabi.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Security and Defense Council declared the UAE an “aggressor state,” accusing the Gulf country of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“The entire world has witnessed, for more than two years, the crime of aggression against Sudan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security of its citizens by the UAE,” the council said.

The decision came a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) dismissed Sudan’s lawsuit accusing Abu Dhabi of “complicity in genocide” in the western Darfur province over its alleged support for the RSF, an accusation denied by the UAE.

There was no immediate comment from the UAE on the Sudanese decision.

SOURCE:AA
