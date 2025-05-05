The Romanian premier has announced his intention to resign and withdraw his Social Democratic Party (PDS) from the ruling coalition government following the presidential election results in which far-right candidate George Simion won a decisive victory on Sunday.

Before the PSD leadership’s meeting on Monday, Marcel Ciolacu announced that he would propose to his colleagues that the party leave the government, according to broadcaster Antena3.

"If they accept, I will also submit my resignation to interim President Ilie Bolojan later today,” he added.

Related TRT Global - Romanian right-wing candidate wins first round of presidential elections

Ciolacu underlined that his decision is directly and strongly related to yesterday's election results.

He asserted that the results showed the government lost its credibility.

However, he added that the PSD would support in the parliament a minority government of PNL-UDMR, the party’s current coalition partners.