US House speeds up vote on bill to release Epstein files amid rising Republican pressure
Speaker Mike Johnson’s announcement comes after Democrat Adelita Grijalva was sworn in, supplying the signature needed to trigger the vote.
Johnson noted that the House Oversight Committee is “working around the clock,” CNN reported. / Reuters
November 13, 2025

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday that the chamber will hold a full floor vote next week on a contentious bill demanding the Justice Department release all files in the case concerning disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in an accelerated timeline.

Johnson noted that the House Oversight Committee is “working around the clock,” CNN reported.

His move to speed up the process reflects rising frustration among Republicans. Many Republicans, though wary of opposing Trump, feel compelled to back the release of the files amid mounting pressure from figures like Republican Representatives Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene and concerns about appearing to shield pedophiles.

Rep. Tim Burchett pressed leaders to move faster, saying: “Just get it to the daggum floor and let the people decide,” arguing that he’s “tired of messing around” and wants the House to vote on the Epstein files without further delay.

Johnson said House leaders aim to bring the measure up “as soon as possible,” adding that with 218 signatures already secured, “we might as well just do it.”

Pressure over the Epstein vote intensified as House lawmakers returned to Washington after their month-long break. The swearing-in on Wednesday of Democrat Adelita Grijalva supplied the final signature required to force the vote, despite resistance from the Republican leadership and late White House pressure.

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday released another 20,000 pages of material from Epstein’s estate.

Emails in the batch show Epstein mentioning US President Donald Trump several times in private exchanges over the past 15 years — details quickly highlighted by Democrats.

Epstein died by suicide in federal custody in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges related to recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein to abuse.

