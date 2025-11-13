US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday that the chamber will hold a full floor vote next week on a contentious bill demanding the Justice Department release all files in the case concerning disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in an accelerated timeline.

Johnson noted that the House Oversight Committee is “working around the clock,” CNN reported.

His move to speed up the process reflects rising frustration among Republicans. Many Republicans, though wary of opposing Trump, feel compelled to back the release of the files amid mounting pressure from figures like Republican Representatives Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene and concerns about appearing to shield pedophiles.

Rep. Tim Burchett pressed leaders to move faster, saying: “Just get it to the daggum floor and let the people decide,” arguing that he’s “tired of messing around” and wants the House to vote on the Epstein files without further delay.

Johnson said House leaders aim to bring the measure up “as soon as possible,” adding that with 218 signatures already secured, “we might as well just do it.”