MIDDLE EAST
3 min read
UN Security Council backs Morocco's plan for Western Sahara autonomy
Eleven members voted in favour of the resolution, with three countries abstaining and one country, Algeria, not voting.
UN Security Council backs Morocco's plan for Western Sahara autonomy
The council also renewed the mandate of the Western Sahara peacekeeping force, known as MINURSO, for a year. / Reuters Archive
October 31, 2025

The UN Security Council has approved a US-backed resolution declaring Morocco's plan for Western Sahara is the "most feasible solution" toward resolving the long-standing dispute.

Out of the 15-member council, 11 voted in favour of the resolution on Friday, which was penned by the US. Russia, China and Pakistan abstained, while Algeria did not vote.

The council also renewed the mandate of the Western Sahara peacekeeping force, known as MINURSO, for a year.

US permanent representative to the UN, Mike Waltz, said Washington welcomed the "historic vote, which seizes upon this unique moment and builds on the momentum for a long, long overdue peace in Western Sahara."

The US is "deeply committed" to supporting a mutually acceptable solution in the Western Sahara, and to resolving the long-standing issue, Waltz said.

"We urge all parties to use the coming weeks to come to the table and engage in serious discussions, using Morocco's credible and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute," he added.

RelatedTRT World - UN's Western Sahara envoy meets Polisario Front in Algeria

No sufficient reflection

Amar Bendjama, Algeria's permanent representative to the UN, said Algeria did not participate in the vote on the draft resolution because it "does not sufficiently reflect" the UN doctrine with regard to decolonisation.

"A just and lasting solution can only come about in the presence of respect for the inalienable right of the people of Western Sahara to decide on their own future. This is the only guarantee of genuine peace and of lasting stability in the region," Bendjama told the Council.

RECOMMENDED

Polisario Front representative Sidi Omar said the resolution does not imply any recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

He said the Polisario Front leadership would assess the UN resolution and make an official position public in due course.

RelatedTRT World - Algeria seeks 'clarifications' from Spain over Western Sahara policy U-turn

Celebration

Thousands gathered in the streets of Morocco's cities to celebrate the vote, carrying flags and chanting patriotic slogans.

Separately, Morocco's King Mohammed VI welcomed the Council's resolution, declaring in a televised address that Rabat would update and resubmit the plan to the UN as "the sole basis for negotiations and the only viable solution to the dispute."

The king called for dialogue with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and reaffirmed his commitment to reviving the Arab Maghreb Union.

The Western Sahara issue has been a source of tensions between Algeria and Morocco for about five decades.

The issue began in 1975 after the Spanish colonial withdrawal from the region, and the conflict between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front turned into an armed struggle that lasted until 1991, when a ceasefire agreement was signed.

In 2007, Morocco proposed self-rule for the area under its sovereignty, while the Polisario Front called for an independence referendum.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group