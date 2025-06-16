Russia and Ukraine have declared that a fifth exchange of bodies has taken place under agreements reached between the two countries during their recent direct talks in Istanbul.

Moscow handed over the bodies of 1,248 Ukrainian servicemen to Kiev, while the Ukrainian side transferred the bodies of 51 Russian soldiers, said a Russian Defence Ministry statement on Monday.

It added that Russia “fulfilled the agreements” reached in the Turkish metropolis earlier this month by transferring a total of 6,060 bodies to Ukraine, while Moscow received a total of 78 in return.

“We are ready at this stage to transfer another 2,239 bodies of the deceased servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Ukrainian side,” the statement said.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led Russia’s delegation during the Istanbul peace talks earlier this month, also confirmed the exchange on Telegram, saying that prisoner swaps are also continuing.

“Urgent medical transfers of seriously wounded from the front line have been established,” he said.

The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War also confirmed the swap on Telegram, but cited slightly different figures, saying that 1,245 bodies "which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens," were returned in the latest swap.