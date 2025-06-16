WORLD
2 min read
Russia, Ukraine announce fifth body swap under Istanbul-brokered deal
Russia says the bodies of 1,248 servicemen have been transferred to the Ukrainian side, while Kiev has returned the bodies of 51 Russian soldiers
Russia, Ukraine announce fifth body swap under Istanbul-brokered deal
On June 2, Istanbul hosted the second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, following the first round on May 16. / AA
June 16, 2025

Russia and Ukraine have declared that a fifth exchange of bodies has taken place under agreements reached between the two countries during their recent direct talks in Istanbul.

Moscow handed over the bodies of 1,248 Ukrainian servicemen to Kiev, while the Ukrainian side transferred the bodies of 51 Russian soldiers, said a Russian Defence Ministry statement on Monday.

It added that Russia “fulfilled the agreements” reached in the Turkish metropolis earlier this month by transferring a total of 6,060 bodies to Ukraine, while Moscow received a total of 78 in return.

“We are ready at this stage to transfer another 2,239 bodies of the deceased servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Ukrainian side,” the statement said.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led Russia’s delegation during the Istanbul peace talks earlier this month, also confirmed the exchange on Telegram, saying that prisoner swaps are also continuing.

“Urgent medical transfers of seriously wounded from the front line have been established,” he said.

The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War also confirmed the swap on Telegram, but cited slightly different figures, saying that 1,245 bodies "which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens," were returned in the latest swap.

Recommended

"Thus, Ukraine (has) received (a total of) 6,057 bodies within the framework of the Istanbul agreements," the statement added.

On June 2, Istanbul hosted the second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, following the first round on May 16.

At the latest talks, both sides agreed to exchange additional prisoners of war – prioritising the youngest and most severely wounded – and to return the bodies of 6,000 soldiers from each side.

Last week, both Russia and Ukraine confirmed the first exchange under the deal. Kiev said 1,212 bodies were returned to Ukraine, while Moscow said it received the bodies of 27 Russian soldiers.

Three more swaps have taken place since then, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking