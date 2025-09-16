United Nations investigators on Tuesday accused Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza in a bid to "destroy the Palestinians" there, and blamed Israel's prime minister and other top officials for incitement.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI) found that "genocide is occurring in Gaza and is continuing to occur", commission chief Navi Pillay told AFP.

"The responsibility lies with the State of Israel."

Nearly 65,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to figures from the health ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The vast majority of Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced at least once, with more mass-displacement underway as Israel ramps up efforts to seize control of Gaza City, where the UN has declared a full-blown famine.

The COI concluded that Israeli authorities and forces had, since October 2023, committed "four of the five genocidal acts" listed in the 1948 Genocide Convention.

These are "killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group, deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part, and imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group".

'Intent to destroy'

The investigators said explicit statements by Israeli civilian and military authorities along with the pattern of Israeli force conduct, "indicated that the genocidal acts were committed with intent to destroy ... Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as a group".

The report concluded that Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant has "incited the commission of genocide and that Israeli authorities have failed to take action against them to punish this incitement".

"The responsibility for these atrocity crimes lies with Israeli authorities at the highest echelons," stated Pillay, 83, a former South African judge who once headed the international tribunal for Rwanda and also served as UN human rights chief.

The commission is not a legal body, but its reports can wield diplomatic pressure and serve to gather evidence for later use by courts.