US President Donald Trump has issued a sweeping series of pardons to several of his closest allies implicated in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to former president Joe Biden, according to an official statement released late on Sunday.

In a Justice Department announcement posted on X, the White House said the president had granted a “full, complete, and unconditional pardon” to dozens of individuals, including Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former personal lawyer and one-time New York City mayor; Sidney Powell, an attorney who pushed unfounded election fraud claims; and Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff.

“This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation,” the statement said.

The proclamation, dated November 7, specifies that the pardons apply only to federal charges and “do not apply to President Trump himself,” who is shielded from prosecution while in office.

Several of the recipients have also faced state-level cases, particularly in Georgia, over efforts to subvert election results — cases that would not be affected by the federal clemency order.