WORLD
2 min read
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
US president demands the identities and alleged actions of the "so-called 'agents'" during the January 6, 2021, which he calls a "historic" day.
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 of agents in 2021 Capitol riot / AA
September 27, 2025

US President Donald Trump has accused the FBI of secretly planting hundreds of agents in the crowd at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

“It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday.

He said the agents were “probably acting as agitators and insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘law enforcement officials.’”

Trump demanded the identities and alleged actions of the "so-called 'Agents'" during the January 6, 2021, which he called a "Historic" day.

"Many Great American Patriots were made to pay a very big price only for the love of their Country. I owe this investigation of 'Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians' to them," he said.

Recommended

Former FBI director ‘got caught lying’

Trump also claimed that the revelations contradict previous statements by former FBI Director Christopher Wray, who he said has "some major explaining to do."

“That’s two in a row, Comey and Wray, who got caught lying, with our Great Country at stake. We can never let this happen to America again!”

Wray's predecessor, James Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, was indicted last week on charges of obstruction and making false statements to Congress about Russian interference in the 2016 election. The former FBI chief has denied the claims.

The FBI has not immediately responded to Trump’s claims, which came after a Thursday news report by right-wing website Just the News alleging that the FBI had secretly deployed 274 agents to the Capitol during the January 6 riot.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin