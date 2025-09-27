US President Donald Trump has accused the FBI of secretly planting hundreds of agents in the crowd at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

“It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday.

He said the agents were “probably acting as agitators and insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘law enforcement officials.’”

Trump demanded the identities and alleged actions of the "so-called 'Agents'" during the January 6, 2021, which he called a "Historic" day.

"Many Great American Patriots were made to pay a very big price only for the love of their Country. I owe this investigation of 'Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians' to them," he said.