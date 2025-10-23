WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel 'not going to do anything' with West Bank — Trump
Trump says Israel won't do anything with the occupied West Bank after Israeli lawmakers passed a bill to annex the Palestinian territory.
Israel 'not going to do anything' with West Bank — Trump
"Don't worry about the West Bank," Trump says. / AP
October 23, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that Israel was "not going to do anything" in the occupied West Bank, after Israeli lawmakers advanced bills paving the way for annexation of the occupied Palestinian territory.

"Don't worry about the West Bank, Israel's not going to do anything with the West Bank," Trump told reporters on Thursday at the White House when asked if he was concerned by the votes in the Israeli parliament.

The Israeli parliament, or Knesset, on Wednesday approved two annexation-related bills in a preliminary reading. Both drafts must pass three additional readings to become law.

The vote came despite opposition from Trump, who said last month that he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank.

RelatedTRT World - 'Stupid political stunt': US slams Israel over West Bank annexation plan

'Symbolic' vote

RECOMMENDED

It also came during Vice President JD Vance's visit to Israel as part of a US diplomatic push to maintain the Gaza ceasefire, which took effect on October 10.

Vance, speaking on Thursday in Tel Aviv, also ruled out annexation, adding that Israeli officials told him the Knesset vote was "symbolic," noting that Washington "certainly wasn't happy about it."

"If it was a political stunt, it was a very stupid political stunt, and I personally take some insult to it. The West Bank is not going to be annexed by Israel," Vance said.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel was "threatening" the Gaza ceasefire deal proposed by Trump after the Knesset's move toward annexation.

Israeli attacks have escalated across the West Bank since October 2023, killing more than 1,056 Palestinians and wounding over 10,300, with more than 20,000 detained, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets