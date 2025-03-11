The United States has agreed to resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine immediately after talks in Saudi Arabia in which Kiev voiced readiness to accept a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in its war with Russia, the countries said in a joint statement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would now take the offer to the Russians, and that the ball is now in Moscow's court.

"The President wanted this war to end yesterday... So our hope is that the Russians will answer 'yes' as quickly as possible, so we can get to the second phase of this, which is real negotiations," Rubio told reporters on Tuesday, referring to US President Donald Trump, after the statement was issued.