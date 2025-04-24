The UN has urged India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" following a deadly attack in India-administrated Kashmir that killed 26 people.

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday, that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "has not had any direct contact" with those governments in the past 24 hours, but is "following the situation very closely and with very great concern."

"We were very clear in our condemnation of the terror attack that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on the 22nd, which killed a large number of civilians," Dujarric said at a news conference, as he encouraged both governments to "exercise maximum restraint and to ensure that the situation and the developments we've seen do not deteriorate any further."

"Any issues between Pakistan and India, we believe, can be and should be resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagement," he added.

The incident shocked and outraged Indians, prompting calls for action against their country's archenemy, Pakistan. India, which has deployed more than 500,000 troops in the region, said the attack had "cross-border" links to Pakistan, without publicly producing any evidence to support that claim.

Pakistan has denied any connection to the attack. A shadowy group called The Resistance Front has purportedly claimed responsibility, according to an unverified claim quoted by some Indian media outlets close to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

US 'closely monitoring'

The US State Department's spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, reiterated that President Donald Trump stands with India and condemns all acts of terrorism.

"President Trump and Secretary Rubio have made clear. The US stands with India and strongly condemns all acts of terrorism. We pray for the lives of those lost and for the recovery of the injured and call for the perpetrators of this heinous Act to be brought to justice," Bruce said.