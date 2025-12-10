Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Wednesday it would redirect some oil from the giant Kashagan oil field to China after a Ukrainian drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's (CPC) Baltic Sea terminal last month.

The decision was made public after two sources told Reuters earlier this week that Kazakhstan plans to supply 50,000 metric tons of crude to China in December from Kashagan for the first time after the Ukrainian attack damaged the CPC terminal last month.

The CPC, which accounts for 1 percent of global crude supply and includes Russian, Kazakh and US shareholders, has had to reduce exports because a key part of its loading infrastructure — a single-point mooring (SPM) — was damaged in the attack.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure since August in an effort to hurt funding for Russia's army, but its decision to strike CPC facilities has been condemned by Kazakhstan and the Kremlin, given its international significance and international participation.

Most oil from Kashagan is usually exported via the CPC to the damaged terminal at the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk for further onwards shipment.