Dozens of Indigenous protesters blocked the main entrance to the UN COP30 climate summit on Friday in the Brazilian city of Belem, in a peaceful demonstration.

Around 60 protesters, most in traditional clothing and headpieces, blocked the main summit entrance and an adjacent street, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

Attendees to the United Nations climate negotiations, which number in the tens of thousands, were requested to go in through a side entrance after passing a checkpoint manned by soldiers.

There was "no danger" posed by this "peaceful demonstration," the UN climate body overseeing the demonstrations said in a message to attendees.

"Fighting for our territories is fighting for our lives," read a banner held by one demonstrator from the Munduruku tribe in protest against major infrastructure projects in the Amazon region.