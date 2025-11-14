AMERICAS
Indigenous people stage protest at COP30 entrance in Brazil
Dozens of Indigenous activists in traditional clothing blocked the main entrance to the UN COP30 summit in Belem, demanding a meeting with President Lula and protesting projects threatening the Amazon.
Brazil's COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago meets with protesters blocking access to the conference in Belem, Brazil, on November 14, 2025. / Reuters
November 14, 2025

Dozens of Indigenous protesters blocked the main entrance to the UN COP30 climate summit on Friday in the Brazilian city of Belem, in a peaceful demonstration.

Around 60 protesters, most in traditional clothing and headpieces, blocked the main summit entrance and an adjacent street, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

Attendees to the United Nations climate negotiations, which number in the tens of thousands, were requested to go in through a side entrance after passing a checkpoint manned by soldiers.

There was "no danger" posed by this "peaceful demonstration," the UN climate body overseeing the demonstrations said in a message to attendees.

"Fighting for our territories is fighting for our lives," read a banner held by one demonstrator from the Munduruku tribe in protest against major infrastructure projects in the Amazon region.

The group is demanding a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is presiding over the crucial climate negotiations in Belem at the Amazon frontier.

Brazil on Thursday defended security at COP30 after concerns were raised earlier this week over a separate demonstration involving members of Indigenous tribes.

On Tuesday evening, Indigenous protesters and their supporters stormed the negotiation venue and clashed with security in scenes rarely witnessed at a UN climate conference.

When asked by AFP on Thursday about the possible need for additional security measures in Belem, COP30 president Andre Correa do Lago replied: "No need, it was really a minor incident."

