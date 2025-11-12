The WHO has stressed that it was time for formal negotiations on health at the COP climate summits, saying the climate crisis was also a health crisis.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, was at the United Nations' ongoing COP30 summit in Belem, Brazil, last week, where he advocated for health to be more prominent in climate change discussions.

"Health is the most compelling region for climate action, but for too long health has been a footnote in climate negotiations," Tedros said at a press conference in Geneva.

"It's much easier to convince people of the urgency of protecting their own health or that of their children than to protect glaciers or ecosystems. Both are important; one is a lot closer to home."