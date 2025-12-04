Malaysian authorities on Thursday charged a former top aide to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with receiving bribes, increasing scrutiny on the premier's pledge to crack down on corruption.

According to court documents, Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, who resigned as Anwar's senior political secretary last week, was charged with receiving 176,829 ringgit ($42,961) from a local businessman in exchange for assistance in obtaining mineral mining licenses in Sabah state, among other alleged favours.

Shamsul Iskandar pleaded not guilty and was granted bail pending trial, his lawyer, Amer Hamzah Arshad, told Reuters.

He has vowed to defend himself from what he called an "attack".

Anwar's office declined to comment on the case. In a statement last week, Anwar said he accepted Shamsul Iskandar's resignation and that the authorities were free to investigate his former aide "without any external interference".