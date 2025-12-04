ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Malaysia charges PM's former aide with receiving bribes, eroding trust in govt anti-graft efforts
PM Anwar Ibrahim took office in 2022 on an anti-corruption platform but has faced accusations of backsliding on promised reforms.
Malaysia charges PM's former aide with receiving bribes, eroding trust in govt anti-graft efforts
Anwar said he accepted Iskandar's resignation and that the authorities were free to investigate his former aide "without any external interference". / Reuters
December 4, 2025

Malaysian authorities on Thursday charged a former top aide to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with receiving bribes, increasing scrutiny on the premier's pledge to crack down on corruption.

According to court documents, Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, who resigned as Anwar's senior political secretary last week, was charged with receiving 176,829 ringgit ($42,961) from a local businessman in exchange for assistance in obtaining mineral mining licenses in Sabah state, among other alleged favours.

Shamsul Iskandar pleaded not guilty and was granted bail pending trial, his lawyer, Amer Hamzah Arshad, told Reuters.

He has vowed to defend himself from what he called an "attack".

Anwar's office declined to comment on the case. In a statement last week, Anwar said he accepted Shamsul Iskandar's resignation and that the authorities were free to investigate his former aide "without any external interference".

RECOMMENDED

The case has renewed focus on Anwar's commitment to tackling corruption, with opposition parties and civil society groups saying the allegations against his former aide undermined the premier's efforts and eroded public trust in the government and anti-graft authorities.

Albert Tei, the businessman accused of making payments to Shamsul Iskandar, was also charged in court on Thursday with bribery and pleaded not guilty, according to court documents and his lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan.

Shamsul Iskandar and Tei face jail sentences of up to 20 years and heavy fines if found guilty.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians