Hundreds of people staged a demonstration in Belgrade on Tuesday against the planned demolition of a former army headquarters to make way for a luxury hotel complex that US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, wants to build.

The student-led demonstration came four days after the Serbian parliament voted for a special law that classifies the redevelopment of the bombed-out Yugoslav Army headquarters as an urgent project, giving it faster access to permits.

The plan by Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump and a former senior advisor to Donald Trump, is sensitive as the 60-year-old headquarters was hit during US-led NATO bombing strikes to end the 1998-99 Kosovo war.

Kushner's Affinity Partners company signed a 99-year lease for the site, opposite the main government building and foreign ministry, in 2024. Authorities had ended its protected status as a "cultural asset" shortly before.

The Affinity Partners project was suspended in May, and an investigation started over suspicions that documents used to lift the site's protection had been falsified.