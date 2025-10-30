At least 22 terrorists, including a so-called commander, were killed during three different operations in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan provinces of Pakistan, the military said.

In the first operation conducted in the Chiltan Mountains area of the Quetta District of Balochistan, 14 terrorists were killed on Wednesday night, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said in a statement.

The second intelligence-based operation was carried out in the Buleda area of Kech District in Balochistan, killing four terrorists, according to the military.

Security forces also recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the killed terrorists.

Meanwhile, ISPR said that last night, a group of terrorists was trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Bajaur area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but the army foiled the attempt.

As a result of precise and skilful engagement, four terrorists, including a high-value target, Amjad Mazahim, were killed, it said.

Amjad was a deputy to the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Noor Wali Mehsud and wanted by the security agencies in several cases of terrorist attacks, as the government had fixed a head money of $17,800 on him.