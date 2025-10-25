Türkiye will host a second round of talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry and Afghan officials announced.

Pakistani ministry spokesperson Tahir Hussain And­ra­­bi told reporters in the capital Islamabad that the meeting on Saturday aims to establish a "concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism" to curb cross-border terrorism.

"We welcome the agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan finalised in Doha, Qatar, on 19 October 2025 as a first step in ensuring regional peace and stability," said Andrabi.

"Pakistan also looks forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism in the next meeting, to be hosted by Türkiye in Istanbul on 25 October 2025 to address the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil towards Pakistan and prevent any further loss of life of Pakistanis," he added.

Kabul confirmed the meeting in Istanbul.

Afghan interim administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said its delegation is led by Mawlawi Rahmatullah Najeeb, deputy minister at the Ministry of Interior.