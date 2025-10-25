TÜRKİYE
Istanbul to host talks between Pakistan, Afghanistan on Saturday
Pakistan and Afghanistan confirm second round of talks in Istanbul, thanking Türkiye and Qatar for facilitating dialogue after recent border tensions.
Türkiye to host Pakistan-Afghanistan talks in Istanbul on Saturday, with both sides thanking Türkiye and Qatar for easing tensions / AP
October 25, 2025

Türkiye will host a second round of talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry and Afghan officials announced.

Pakistani ministry spokesperson Tahir Hussain And­ra­­bi told reporters in the capital Islamabad that the meeting on Saturday aims to establish a "concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism" to curb cross-border terrorism.

"We welcome the agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan finalised in Doha, Qatar, on 19 October 2025 as a first step in ensuring regional peace and stability," said Andrabi.

"Pakistan also looks forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism in the next meeting, to be hosted by Türkiye in Istanbul on 25 October 2025 to address the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil towards Pakistan and prevent any further loss of life of Pakistanis," he added.

Kabul confirmed the meeting in Istanbul.

Afghan interim administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said its delegation is led by Mawlawi Rahmatullah Najeeb, deputy minister at the Ministry of Interior.

"The remaining issues (with Pakistan) will be discussed in the meeting," Mujahid said on X.

The Afghan delegation left Kabul for Istanbul, he added.

After days of deadly border clashes, last week Doha hosted talks between Islamabad and Kabul, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye, and the two sides reached a ceasefire which is currently in place.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Andrabi, also expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for the "constructive role" played by Qatar and Türkiye in facilitating dialogue between the two sides.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
