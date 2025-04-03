Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, on Wednesday, the two extensively addressed various matters during their meeting.

Fidan is said to have highlighted the importance of increasing coordination with non-EU countries in shaping Europe’s new security architecture.

He also expressed Türkiye’s expectation that France would support the removal of artificial barriers hindering Türkiye-EU relations and that the EU would take concrete steps in this direction. Updating the 1995 Turkish-EU Customs Union was also discussed.

Efforts to end conflicts

Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s support for diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and stressed the importance of close cooperation among all NATO allies in this process.

He underlined that any potential solution must have the consent of both sides to be sustainable.

On Syria, Fidan highlighted the need for increased engagement with the country’s new administration and called for the complete lifting of sanctions to help restore peace and stability.

He conveyed Türkiye’s expectations regarding defence industry cooperation and stressed the importance of combating the PKK/YPG terrorist group.