Two Israeli soldiers were injured on Tuesday in a stabbing attack near an illegal Israeli settlement in Ramallah, the occupied central West Bank, according to the army.
A military statement said that the army forces shot dead the individual who stabbed the Israeli soldiers during a search in the Ateret settlement, north of Ramallah.
Two soldiers were slightly injured, the public broadcaster KAN reported.
On Monday evening, a female Israeli soldier was injured in a car-ramming attack near the Kiryat Arba settlement in Hebron, the occupied southern West Bank, according to the army.
The assailant was killed this morning in Hebron, the army said.
Separately, in Hebron, Israeli soldiers shot dead a 17-year-old boy near the Abu Dajjan area, Palestinian Ministry of Health said, according to Wafa.