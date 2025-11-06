The United States has presented a draft UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution to partner nations aimed at bolstering President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan, including by greenlighting an International Security Force (ISF), Washington's mission said.

US Ambassador Mike Waltz shared the draft with the 10 elected members of the Security Council and several regional partners — Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia — a spokesperson for the US mission said in a statement on Wednesday.

No date has been set to vote on the draft.

The US statement said the resolution "welcomes the Board of Peace," a transitional governing body for Gaza envisioned in Trump’s 20-point plan, which he would chair.

It also "authorises the International Stabilisation Force" [ISF] outlined in the peace plan.

According to diplomatic sources, several countries have indicated their willingness to participate in the ISF but insist on a Security Council mandate before deploying troops to the Palestinian territory.