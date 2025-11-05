British police said on Wednesday they had launched a manhunt for two prisoners, including an Algerian, mistakenly released from jail, angering parliamentarians at the latest mix-up committed by the UK's beleaguered prison system.

The error heaps further embarrassment on Prime Minister Keir Starmer's struggling centre-left Labour government as the hard-right, anti-immigrant Reform UK party surges in national polls.

London's Metropolitan Police force said in a statement it was looking for 24-year-old Brahim Kaddour Cherif, a registered sex offender, after he was released in error a week ago.

"Cherif has had a six-day head start but we are working urgently to close the gap and establish his whereabouts," said commander Paul Trevers, who is leading the investigation.

A police statement said the force was informed on Tuesday that Cherif had been mistakenly let out of Wandsworth prison in southwest London on October 29.

Separately, police in Surrey, southwest of London, said that Wandsworth prison had on Monday mistakenly released another man convicted of multiple fraud offences.

Sex offenders on the loose

Cherif was convicted in November 2024 of indecent exposure relating to an incident in March that year and placed on the sex offenders' register for five years, the police added.

Justice Secretary David Lammy said he was "absolutely outraged" and "appalled" by the mistake, which came just days after stronger prison security checks were introduced.

The checks were implemented after Hadush Kebatu, an Ethiopian asylum seeker convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and a woman, was mistakenly released from prison before being recaptured following a 48-hour manhunt.