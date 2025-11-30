WORLD
2 min read
Israel's Netanyahu seeks presidential pardon over corruption charges
According to Israeli law, the president holds the authority to pardon criminals or commute their sentences based on necessary information or opinions.
Israel's Netanyahu seeks presidential pardon over corruption charges
Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant. / Reuters
November 30, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has submitted an official request for a presidential pardon from his corruption charges.

The office of President Isaac Herzog said in a statement on Sunday that the request will be referred to the Justice Ministry’s Pardons Department for opinions, which will be followed by the president’s legal counsel before Herzog issues a final decision.

“The President's Office recognises that this is an exceptional request with significant implications, and the President will consider it after receiving all opinions,” the statement said.

The request contained a detailed letter signed by Netanyahu’s lawyer and another signed by himself, it added, noting that the letters are allowed to be publicly published due to “the importance of this exceptional request and its repercussions.”

“Despite my personal interest in conducting the trial and proving my innocence until full acquittal, I believe the public interest dictates otherwise,” Netanyahu said in the letter as cited by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

He claimed that “ending the trial will help lower the intensity of the flames in the debate that has formed around it.”

RECOMMENDED

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country’s history.

He faces three separate cases of corruption, all of which the Israeli premier denies.

According to Israeli law, the president holds the authority to pardon criminals or commute their sentences based on necessary information or opinions from relevant authorities, such as the ministers of justice or defence.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on Herzog to grant a pardon for the prime minister.

The Israeli premier also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where over 70,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023.

RelatedTRT World - Gaza death toll surpasses 70,000 as Israel continues to violate ceasefire
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance