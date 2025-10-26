The Jerusalem District Court has rejected a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s defence team to reduce the number of days he is required to testify in his ongoing corruption trial, according to local media.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Sunday that Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman, who heads a panel presiding over Netanyahu’s trial, rejected his request to testify on three days weekly instead of four.

“The hearings will proceed as planned,” the Israeli judge said.

On October 13, US President Donald Trump called during a speech at the Knesset on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon from the corruption charges.

Israel’s Ministerial Committee for Legislation is set to discuss on Sunday a draft bill to delay Netanyahu’s trials without a limit, according to the Times of Israel news site. If approved, the bill will be submitted to the Knesset for deliberations.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara strongly opposes any bill that “allows political considerations to gain a foothold in the criminal process,” the outlet said.