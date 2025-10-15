WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli PM Netanyahu returns to court in corruption trial after month-long break
Israeli ministers rally behind Prime Minister Netanyahu after US President Donald Trump urged President Isaac Herzog to grant him a pardon.
Israeli PM Netanyahu returns to court in corruption trial after month-long break
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu attends his trial where he faces corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 16, 2024. / AP
October 15, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before a Tel Aviv district court on Wednesday to testify in his corruption trial after a one-month interruption, local media said.

Netanyahu’s trial had been suspended due to Jewish holidays and his travel to New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said that ministers and Knesset members from Netanyahu’s Likud Party attended the court session to support the premier.

Netanyahu left the courtroom for a while after receiving an envelope from one of his aides, the broadcaster added.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit

While addressing the Israeli Knesset on Monday, US President Donald Trump asked his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, to grant a pardon for Netanyahu in his corruption trial.

According to Israeli law, the president holds the authority to pardon criminals or commute their sentences based on necessary information or opinions from relevant authorities, such as the ministers of justice or defence.

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin, from Netanyahu’s Likud Party, expressed his support for the pardon of the prime minister on Wednesday morning, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Levi said that the premier’s trial “should never have begun, and its existence is contrary to justice and the interests of the state.”

RECOMMENDED

Right-wing Education Minister Yoav Kisch, from the Likud Party, also called on his X account for the cancellation of the trial, citing “serious security challenges and existential threats” facing Israel.

In January, Netanyahu began interrogation sessions related to charges in the cases designated 1000, 2000, and 4000, all of which he denies.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli PM Netanyahu's request to delay his corruption trial denied

Case 1000 involves Netanyahu and his family receiving expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for favours.

Case 2000 concerns alleged negotiations with Arnon Mozes, the publisher of the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, to gain positive media coverage.

Case 4000, considered the most serious, involves providing facilitation to Shaul Elovitch, the former owner of the news site Walla and a telecommunications company, Bezeq, in return for favourable media coverage.

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country’s history.

He also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former defence minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where nearly 68,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout