Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before a Tel Aviv district court on Wednesday to testify in his corruption trial after a one-month interruption, local media said.

Netanyahu’s trial had been suspended due to Jewish holidays and his travel to New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said that ministers and Knesset members from Netanyahu’s Likud Party attended the court session to support the premier.

Netanyahu left the courtroom for a while after receiving an envelope from one of his aides, the broadcaster added.

While addressing the Israeli Knesset on Monday, US President Donald Trump asked his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, to grant a pardon for Netanyahu in his corruption trial.

According to Israeli law, the president holds the authority to pardon criminals or commute their sentences based on necessary information or opinions from relevant authorities, such as the ministers of justice or defence.

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin, from Netanyahu’s Likud Party, expressed his support for the pardon of the prime minister on Wednesday morning, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Levi said that the premier’s trial “should never have begun, and its existence is contrary to justice and the interests of the state.”