Israel’s attorney general rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to postpone his corruption trial for two weeks, public broadcaster KAN reported.

Netanyahu had asked the Jerusalem District Court to delay his trial, claiming he needed to focus on other matters following the Israeli aggression on Iran, including the issue of returning Israeli captives from Gaza.

However, the attorney general on Friday refused Netanyahu’s request to postpone the trial sessions which are expected to resume on Monday.

The attorney general Justice Rivka Friedman-Feldman said “the general reasons detailed in the request cannot justify cancelling two weeks of hearings."

As a result, Netanyahu is expected to appear before the court on Monday as planned.

Reacting to the decision, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticised both the attorney general and the judges, writing on X: “The Attorney General’s Office and the judges of Netanyahu’s government insist on being small dwarfs, lacking any strategic vision or understanding of reality.”

“They seem determined to help us highlight for the public the destructive and dangerous corruption that has taken hold of the judicial system, and the urgent need to reform it,” he added.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also criticised the court’s decision, calling it a “detached and miserable decision.”

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi echoed the criticism, saying: “They live in their own world, isolated… Shame on them!”

Likud lawmaker Avichai Buaron said Netanyahu should simply notify the court and the attorney general that "his duty to the state and the national interest outweigh the need for four more evidentiary hearings, and that he won’t attend in the next two weeks."

For several months, Netanyahu has appeared twice a week before the court to respond to the charges against him but the sessions were halted during the recent Israel-Iran conflict that began on June 13 and lasted for 12 days.

On Thursday, Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for calling to cancel his corruption trial, a move that sparked wide controversy and division in Israel.

Supporters of Netanyahu welcomed it, while the opposition urged Trump not to interfere in Israel’s judicial process.