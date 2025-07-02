The Israeli prosecution has approved a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to postpone next week’s hearings in his corruption trial due to his planned visit to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump, local media said on Wednesday.

The Israeli premier is set to visit the US next week for talks with Trump and other senior US officials on the Gaza war, Iran, and other regional issues.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, Netanyahu asked to cancel his trial sessions next week, citing his visit to the US, and the prosecution approved his request.

This week’s trial sessions were also cancelled by the Jerusalem District Court after a similar request by the premier.

The cancellation came after Trump’s repeated calls for Netanyahu’s trial to be cancelled, calling the trial a “witch hunt” against the prime minister.

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust that could lead to imprisonment if proven.