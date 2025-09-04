Moscow has no right to decide whether Western troops can be deployed to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Thursday, stressing Kiev's sovereignty must be respected.

"Why are we interested in what Russia thinks about troops in Ukraine? It is a sovereign nation. It’s not for them to decide," Rutte said at the IISS Prague Defence Summit.

"Ukraine is a sovereign nation, if Ukraine wants to have security guarantee forces in Ukraine to support a peace deal, it's up to them. Nobody else can decide about it. And I think we really have to stop making (Russian President Vladimir) Putin too powerful," he added.

'Threat will not end when this war does'

Rutte described Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine as the "most obvious example" of current security threats but warned that the challenge would not end with the conflict.

"The threat will not end when this war does. Nor is the challenge limited to Russia. China, Iran and North Korea pose challenges individually and as a result of the cooperation. They are increasing their defense industrial cooperation to unprecedented levels. They are preparing for long-term confrontation. So we must be prepared," he said.

Rutte stressed the growing connection between the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security theatres, pointing to closer cooperation with Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

"If China one day decides to attack Taiwan, it will not be limited to that attack. Why would (Chinese President) Xi Jinping not call his junior partner Vladimir Putin to also keep us busy here in Europe in the northern Atlantic area?" he said.