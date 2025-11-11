At least 12 people have been killed and 27 others injured in an explosion outside a court complex in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed.
The blast occurred in the parking area of the Judicial Complex on Tuesday.
“The suicide bomber targeted a police vehicle as he couldn't enter the complex,” Naqvi told reporters at the blast site.
Efforts are under way to identify the attacker, he added.
The bodies of the 12 victims, most of them civilians, were taken to a local hospital, and others were transferred for emergency treatment.
Local media showed gory pictures of the site, with bloodied individuals lying near a police van.
The Pakistani Taliban terrorist group, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed the attack, saying in a statement they had targeted judicial officials.
Police and emergency teams cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.
President, premier condemn attacks
President Asif Zardari condemned the attack, saying "foreign-sponsored" terrorists operating in Pakistan must be eliminated.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attack and accused India of "spreading terrorism in the region through its proxies."
"The time has come for the world to condemn such nefarious conspiracies of India," said Sharif, claiming the attacks were "carried out from Afghan soil with Indian backing."
There was no immediate reaction from New Delhi or Kabul to the statement by Sharif.
India has, however, denied such accusations in the past.
The terrorist attack in Islamabad comes just a day after 13 people were killed in New Delhi, the capital of neighbouring India, after a car exploded.
Pakistan and India accuse each other of supporting terrorist groups, which are behind deadly attacks.
Türkiye’s condemnation
Türkiye has strongly condemned the terrorist attack.
"We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured in this heinous attack," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that Ankara stands by Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.