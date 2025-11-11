At least 12 people have been killed and 27 others injured in an explosion outside a court complex in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed.

The blast occurred in the parking area of the Judicial Complex on Tuesday.

“The suicide bomber targeted a police vehicle as he couldn't enter the complex,” Naqvi told reporters at the blast site.

Efforts are under way to identify the attacker, he added.

The bodies of the 12 victims, most of them civilians, were taken to a local hospital, and others were transferred for emergency treatment.

Local media showed gory pictures of the site, with bloodied individuals lying near a police van.

The Pakistani Taliban terrorist group, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed the attack, saying in a statement they had targeted judicial officials.

Police and emergency teams cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

President, premier condemn attacks

President Asif Zardari condemned the attack, saying "foreign-sponsored" terrorists operating in Pakistan must be eliminated.