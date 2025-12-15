Legendary American film director Rob Reiner’s son has been taken into custody after the deaths of the director-writer and his wife, Michele, a law enforcement officials said.

The official confirmed to The Associated Press that 32-year-old Nick Reiner was in police custody on Monday. The official could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Online jail records indicate that Reiner was booked by the Los Angeles police and remained in jail as of Monday. It was not immediately clear what charges he would face. The online records showed a $4 million bail had been set.

Reiner and his wife were found dead Sunday at their home. Reiner, the son of a comedy giant who became one himself as one of the preeminent filmmakers of his generation, was 78 years old.

Meanwhile, US President Trump has blamed Reiner’s death on his politics.

Trump responded to the killing of a Hollywood cultural icon and his wife with a striking political attack on the victims.

In a social media post, Trump said without evidence that Rob Reiner’s death was due to his opposition to Trump and his policies — in Trump’s words, “the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

Reiner tragedy shocks

Investigators were questioning a family member of Reiner, including son, Nick Reiner.

Investigators believe the filmmaker suffered stab wounds, said the official.

Los Angeles Police had not identified a suspect, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton, the chief of detectives, said at a briefing on Sunday night.