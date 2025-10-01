WORLD
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
Pentagon stated the planned reduction in Iraq results from success in counterterrorism and the aim to shift toward a durable US-Iraq partnership.
Iraq deal sets 2026 deadline for US-led coalition withdrawal. [File Photo] / AP
October 1, 2025

The United States and its coalition partners will scale back their military mission in Iraq, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the President's guidance and in alignment with the US-Iraq Higher Military Commission and the joint statement issued on September 27, 2024, the United States and Coalition partners will reduce its military mission in Iraq," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.

The reduction reflects a "combined success" in fighting ISIS (Daesh) and a broader effort to transition toward a long-term US-Iraq security partnership, Parnell added.

“This partnership will support US and Iraqi security and strengthen Iraq’s ability to pursue economic development, attract foreign investment, and play a leading role in the region,” he said.

The US will continue close coordination with Baghdad and coalition partners to ensure a responsible and orderly transition.

The US currently maintains roughly 2,500 personnel at key bases in Iraq.

The US and Iraq have reached a deal for the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from Iraq by the end of 2026.

SOURCE:AA
