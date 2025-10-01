The United States and its coalition partners will scale back their military mission in Iraq, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the President's guidance and in alignment with the US-Iraq Higher Military Commission and the joint statement issued on September 27, 2024, the United States and Coalition partners will reduce its military mission in Iraq," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.

The reduction reflects a "combined success" in fighting ISIS (Daesh) and a broader effort to transition toward a long-term US-Iraq security partnership, Parnell added.

“This partnership will support US and Iraqi security and strengthen Iraq’s ability to pursue economic development, attract foreign investment, and play a leading role in the region,” he said.

The US will continue close coordination with Baghdad and coalition partners to ensure a responsible and orderly transition.